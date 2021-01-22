Multiple COVID Exposures in Monticello

The Sullivan County Public Health Services is alerting anyone who has visited a ski area in Monticello that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who visited Holiday Mountain Ski Area in Monticello on Sunday, January 17, between 9 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said:

The individual became symptomatic on Jan. 19 and is experiencing mild symptoms at this time. Known exposures have been quarantined. Holiday Mountain staff have been cooperative and decided to voluntarily close the ski club for the weekend. The facility has been proactive about notifying the public, cleaning, and working with Sullivan County Public Health Services staff and NYS contact tracers

McGraw added:

Cases are increasing, and the public should assume that widespread community transmission is occurring, causing the number of positive cases and those with symptoms of illness to increase. We urge everyone to practice social distancing, handwashing, use of hand sanitizer, and wearing masks at all times when indoors and/or outdoors and near others, to reduce further transmission of the coronavirus. And please, stay home if you are awaiting coronavirus test results

If you or someone you know thinks they may have been exposed, they should quarantine for 14 days and call their primary doctor if symptoms develop. They can also call the Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear anywhere from 2-14 after exposure to the virus. You're urged to stay home if you or a loved one is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. Any New Yorker can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at (844) 863-9114 for mental health support and counseling.