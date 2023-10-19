Multiple Time Offender Arrested Again in Port Jervis Drug Bust

Recent news has come out of the Port Jervis regarding a recent drug bust by the Port Jervis Police Department. The news was announced by Port Jervis' own Police Chief, William Worden. This latest arrest continues a long streak of local law enforcement continuing to crack down on and taking illegal narcotics off the streets.

Get our free mobile app

Port Jervis Narcotics Investigation

This latest incident and arrest by Port Jervis Police comes following an investigation that also involved the Orange County Drug Task Force as well as the District Attorney's Office and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center. The main focus of this investigation was one Mr. Rakeem Whatley, a 48-year old Port Jervis resident.

High Angle View Of Judge Gavel And Handcuffs On Wooden Desk artisteer loading...

On October 12th, Port Jervis Police obtained and executed a search warrant for Mr. Whatley's home on Coleman Street. According to the Port Jervis Police Departments Facebook page, when police entered and searched the residence, they found Mr. Whatley to be in possession of...

Cocaine iStock loading...

$2,950.00 in United States Currency, 224 grams of cocaine (as a combination of both powder and crack cocaine), and 41 grams of Ecstasy pills. Mr. Whatley also had in his possession an illegally possessed and loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, narcotics packaging materials and a digital scale.

Cocaine in plastic packet on black background, closeup loading...

Charges Against the Accused

Following the search of the residence, Mr. Whatley was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, both of these charges being class A and class B felonies respectively. Mr. Whatley was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree which is a class C felony. Finally, Mr. Whatley was charged with Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Assorted multicolored pills. Close up. Thinkstock loading...

Once arrested and charged, Mr. Whatley was taken into police custody. Mr.Whatley was later arraigned in Orange County Court and was then remanded to Orange County Jail without bail. He will remain in OCJ until another court date is arranged regarding his case.

Matias Nieto/Getty Images Matias Nieto/Getty Images loading...

Potential Punishments for Alleged Crimes

When it comes to felony charges, it is essentially guaranteed that time behind bars is on the table. For the single charge of Possession in the Second Degree, the potential penalty is lifetime imprisonment, with a minimum of 3-8 years. In cases like this, it is common that prior criminal history will play a role in determining a proper sentence for the accused if guilt is proven.

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images loading...

A search of Mr. Whatley revealed that he indeed does have a rather loaded criminal history. In an article from the Times Herald-Record, it detailed how in 2018, Mr.Whatley was sentenced to serve 5 years behind bars stemming from a 2017 arrest. That arrest was also for cocaine possession that Mr.Whatley admitted to following a search of his then residence in Highland Falls.

387 Known Coronavirus Cases Linked To Cook County Jail In Chicago Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Prior to that incident, Mr. Whatley also served two other sentences in prison and those crimes were also for previous drug convictions. Part of Mr. Whatley's sentence for the 2017 arrest was that following the 5 years behind bars, he would also be sentenced for 3 years of post-release supervision. This would mean that this latest arrest has come while Mr. Whatley was currently in that 3 year portion of his previous sentencing.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity