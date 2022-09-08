MTA Replacing Some Hudson Valley Trains With Buses Until Nov.

If you plan on taking the train to NYC you may actually wind up on a bus.

Metro-North Railroad has announced that buses will replace some midday weekday trains and weekend trains used by commuters and visitors to NYC.

The switch will begin on Sunday, September 11, and continue through Sunday, November 13. For two months, commuters will be placed on busses as crews do major work to the tracks.

The construction will take place on the Port Jervis Line and involve tracks utilized by Metro-North and NJ Transit. 10,000 wood cross-ties will be replaced as well as three switches. Welding will also be done on track joints. According to the MTA, "the work will enable the rail line to remain in a state of good repair, with new ties expected to last for 30 years."

While that's great news for the future, Hudson Valley commuters will have a rough couple of months. Trains that operate on the Port Jervis Line beyond Suffern will have to take the bus. The buses will transfer to trains at the Ramsey Route 17 Station.

Metro-North is asking commuters to allow for extra travel time. Below is the official timetable supplied by the MTA:

Buses will replace trains from 4 am Sunday, September 11, through 12:30 am on Monday, September 12. This will continue on weekdays beginning Monday, September 12, until Friday, November 11, from approximately 9 am. until 4:30 pm.

Buses will also replace trains for every trip on weekends beginning Saturday, September 17 through Saturday, November 12. Train service is expected to return at 3 am on Sunday, November 13.

