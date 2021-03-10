MTA Fires Beacon Man for His Role in Capitol Building Riot

It's been over 2 months since the attack on the Capitol building and those who attended are still facing repercussions.

Following the January 6th Capitol Building riot, we learned that several people from the Hudson Valley were involved. The FBI and Washington DC Police issued photos of those who attended the protest and made their way into the Capitol in hopes that the public would report them.

Will Pepe, from Beacon, was one of the first to be recognized.

Pepe, who was employed by Metro-North, had been suspended for allegedly calling out of work sick. The MTA made a statement to The New York Post at the time explaining:

Effective immediately this individual has been suspended from Metro-North without pay and will be disciplined in accordance with their collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation. This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of Metro-North, New York and the nation.

ABC7 NY is now reporting that Pepe has been fired by Metro-North.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Catherine Rinaldi, President of Metro-North Railroad, released a statement on Will Pepe's firing:

We made it clear since the Jan. 6 attack on our nation's Capitol building that the apparent participation by one of our employees was unacceptable and inconsistent with Metro-North's values. After affording Mr. Pepe the due process to which he was entitled under his collective bargaining agreement, we have terminated him today for conduct unbecoming a Metro-North employee.

Back in February Pepe was indicted on charges of "conspiring to obstruct law enforcement, among other charges." According to the charging documents, Pepe is a member of the Proud Boys, a group described as "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists."

Most recently, 36-year-old Roberto Minuta of Newburgh was charged for his alleged role in the Capitol riots.

