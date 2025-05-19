Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Tragic Orange County Collision

Chaos on Hudson Valley roads isn't exactly rare but towards the end of last week, they proved to be especially dangerous. Multiple accidents occurred towards the end of the week and unfortunately some of these accidents resulted in fatalities.

One of the major accidents that garnered a lot of attention was the tragic collision on the Taconic State Parkway involving two vehicles, a Honda and a Sprinter van, which resulted in four casualties, with another in critical condition. A day after that accident, another fatal collision took place, this one involving a motorcyclist traveling in Orange County.

Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Orange County

The motorcycle accident in question occurred during the evening hours of Thursday May 16, 2025. It was at approximately 6:10pm when members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at State Police Greenville responded to a motor vehicle collision in the Town of Mount Hope, part of Orange County.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the accident happened on Mount Hope Road, in the area of Tally Ho Road. When law enforcement arrived on scene they immidiately began their preliminary investigation which revealed how it's believed the accident played out.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle operator, identified as 42-year old Jason Weissenger, of Port Jervis, was traveling eastbound on Mount Hope Road when at some point he and his Harley Davidson bike crossed paths into the westbound lanes.

This crossing led to Weissenger being struck by a 2008 Ford F350 36-year old male, who's name was not divulged in the press release.

Fatal Mount Hope Accident Investigation Continues

Emergency personnel had also arrived on the scene of the accident and transported the critically injured Weissenger, to Garnet Health Medical Center located in the town of Wallkill. Weissenger's injuries proved to severe however and was pronounced deceased. The unidentified 36-year old Ford operator was not injured in the incident.

At this time, the investigation into the accident is still ongoing and being handled by State Police Middletown. State Police are asking for anyone with information to contact SP Middletown at 845-344-5300.

