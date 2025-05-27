According to NHTSA statistics complied at the Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys website, most fatal motorcycle crashes happen during the weekend. The hours of 3 PM to midnight are the riskiest for bikers, according to the data.

Officials in New York state say that a man riding a motorcycle died after he went off the road and crashed into a building. The incident happened Sunday afternoon, according to a New York state police report. The crash remains under investigation.

Statistics

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research, part of the University at Albany's Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, an average of 162 motorcyclists died on roads across New York state between 2017 and 2021.

Motorcyclist Dies in New York State After Hitting Building

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 25, at 2:30 PM, troopers responded to an area in the village of Parish, Oswego County, for a motorcycle crash.

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation reveals the operator was traveling on North Railroad Street on a 2014 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a building, then a utility pole.

The operator was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 54-year-old William W. Weaver from Parish, New York.

