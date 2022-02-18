This summer, Motley Crue and Def Leppard plan to mount their already twice postponed North American Stadium Tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Now, due to popular demand, the bands have added five more dates to the 2022 trek.

The new stops — three in Canada and two in the U.S. — are Toronto, Ontario (Aug. 8), Indianapolis, Ind. (Aug. 16), Vancouver, British Columbia (Sept. 2), Edmonton, Alberta (Sept. 4), and Las Vegas (Sept. 9).

See all the dates toward the bottom of this post.

“It's on!" Motley Crue said in a statement on Thursday (Feb. 17) that accompanied the announcement of the new dates. "We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added, "On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer. It's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again and we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums!"

Elliott recently recalled his best four minutes onstage. Last November, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil returned to performing after falling and breaking his ribs during a solo show. Around the same time, Crue sold the rights to their song catalog for $150 million.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

June 24 – Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ BofA Stadium

June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 8 – Chicago, Ill @ Wrigley Field

July 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 12 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Park

July 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field

July 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

July 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre *

Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium *

Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, B.C. @ BC Place *

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad. *

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium *

* Newly added date