Speeding Ticket Cameras Now Doubled on I-84 in Hudson Valley, NY

There are now twice as many sneaky ticket cameras catching speeders on I-84 in New York.

We've been keeping you informed about an ongoing traffic enforcement program run by the New York State Department of Transportation. Cameras equipped with radar technology have been employed throughout the state in an effort to catch unsuspecting speeders. Because there is no police presence, these cameras go mostly undetected, allowing the cameras to secretly record speeders without their knowledge.

Those who are caught speeding by the stealth camera will get a surprise ticket in the mail with a hefty fine.

Where Are The Speed Cameras Located in New York State?

The cameras are pointed at work zones and areas where crews are fixing roads throughout New York. The DOT says that the automated speed enforcement program is aimed at keeping both drivers and road workers safe. Many drivers, however, have complained about the program. They believe the sneaky speeding tickets are more about bringing in money than keeping people safe.

Because the cameras can't prove who was driving the vehicle at the time of the speeding infraction, drivers aren't given points on their licenses. Instead, the owner of the vehicle is given a fine, regardless of who was driving. And those fines can add up.

How Much Does an Automated Speeding Ticket Cost in New York

First-time speeders will be charged $50 after being caught by the automated system. Second-time speeders will be fined $75. If a vehicle is captured speeding three or more times within a year and a half, the owner will be fined $100. None of these fines include points on the driver's license nor will it affect the car owner's insurance rates.

More Cameras Ponted at Hudson Valley Drivers

We told you last week that a speed enforcement camera was set up on the eastbound lanes on I-84 in Orange County. On October 20 it was announced that there is now another camera catching speeders on both the westbound side. Both cameras are located within a 15-mile stretch of I-84 between exits 1 and 15.

Another camera will remain pointed at drivers on Route 9W in Orange County between the exit for Route 218 in Cornwall and Angola Road. There are 27 cameras in action this week throughout New York State. The full list is below:

