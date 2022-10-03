Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out...

For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.

Moose on The Loose in the Hudson Valley

A day after that run-in, another moose was spotted in Pawling. Beautiful photos captured the majestic animal strolling across a field around sunset that started popping up all over Facebook.

On Thursday, reports came in that the moose had been spotted in East Fishkill near Palen Road. A bus driver in the Wappingers Central School District reported the moose sighting and even called it into her garage.

Moose Caught on Camera in East Fishkill

Later on Friday, we received photos of the moose caught on a security camera. Joanne Coffey Burns shared her security camera footage in the East Fishkill Community group on Facebook and tells us the moose trekked across her driveway around 3 am on Friday morning, September 30th.

Joanne's backyard is used to wildlife like black bears and coyotes stopping by for a visit. Coffey Burns tells us that back in April they caught a black bear on the security camera walking across their driveway.

On Sunday, October 2nd one member of the East Fishkill Community Group caught another moose (possibly the same moose) on trail cam in the Cold Spring/Garrison area.

Have you seen the moose? Where and when? Let us know as we track the moose across the Hudson Valley!

