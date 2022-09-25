Mondays in East Fishkill Just Got Better With The Empanada Mama Food Truck

A popular Hudson Valley food truck has finally landed in a permanent location.

The Empanada Mama food truck has been the talk of the town across the Hudson Valley for months now. Serving up some of the most delicious empanadas in New York, Jessica, the mastermind behind the little pockets of goodness, has been whipping around the Hudson Valley with her food truck since 2020.

A Permanent Location for Empanada Mama?

When news spread that Empanada Mama would be opening a storefront cafe in Fishkill, Hudson Valley foodies went wild. However, those plans fell through by June of 2022 for unspecified reasons.

With all of that being said, there is some fantastic news that just hit the food truck circuit. Especially if you live in the Dutchess County area. The Town of East Fishkill announced on September 16th, 2022, a list of "East Fishkill Approved Food Truck Permits."

Looks like Empanada Mama will be parked and frying at 2670 Route 52 in East Fishkill on Monday nights from 4 pm until 7 pm.

Their Monday night location in East Fishkill comes just in time for their fall empanada menu. According to the Empanada Mama Facebook page, they're cooking up Pumpkin Cheesecake empanadas, Thanksgiving empanadas, Harvest empanadas and Chicken Pot Pie empanadas in the coming weeks.

Other food trucks in that location throughout the week include Donuts for Days, Thailicious, Twisted Sister Ice Cream Truck, The Cluck Truck, The Dog House, and Cousins Main Lobster.

Food trucks in East Fishkill all must have a permit. To obtain a food truck permit, contact the Town of East Fishkill at 845-221-9191 #6.

Follow Empanada Mama on social media to find out where they'll be parking for the rest of the week.

