Monticello Farmers Market Opens July 6

Thank goodness for farmers markets! It feels like they are one of the few summer past times that hasn't been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus. And if you're in the Sullivan County area, you'll be happy to know that the Sullivan Fresh Monticello Farmers Market opens on July 6.

Celebrate the arrival of fresh summer produce, and the start of the brand new Sullivan Fresh Monticello Farmers Market. The market runs every Monday, 11AM - 2PM at 10 Jefferson Street, on the lawn in front of the Sullivan County Government building. The Sullivan Fresh Markets are managed by Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County, and accepts cash, SNAP/EBT, FMNP checks, Senior FMNP checks. Shop for fresh produce and other locally grown and produced goods, meet your neighbors, and support Sullivan County farmers.

For more information about the Sullivan Fresh Monticello Farmers Market, check out the event facebook page.

