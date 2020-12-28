Mom Blames Police After Daughter Killed on I-87 in Hudson Valley

A girl was killed on her way to celebrate Christmas in an accident with New York State Police on the Thruway. Her father was allegedly fleeing police, her mother blames the officer.

Just before midnight on Dec. 22, New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Ulster for a vehicle and traffic violation, police say. Shortly after the traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled the scene northbound and a pursuit ensued, according to New York State Police.

During the pursuit, in the area of mile marker 93.6 in Ulster County on the New York State Thruway, a collision between the 2017 Dodge Journey and the State Police car occurred. The Dodge lost control and overturned.

The driver, Tristan G. Goods, 39, of Queens was transported to Kingston Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

An 11-year old passenger, Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, police say. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The mother of the young girl blames the police for her daughter's death. Michelle Surrency told the New York Daily News a trooper sprayed pepper spray into the SUV during a traffic stop and rammed the SUV into a guard rail during the high-speed chase.

“You don’t just do that, no traffic ticket should end someone’s life. You did this for a traffic ticket,” Surrency said while sobbing to a Daily News reporter. "My daughter had to watch her sister die. That cop needs to go to jail."

Goods, her sister, father and father's girlfriend were traveling to Syracuse to celebrate Christmas. No other injuries were reported. New York State Police haven't commented on Surrency's claims.

"The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available," New York State Police said in a press release.