The Hudson Valley woman who went missing after saying she was going to Kohl's has been found.

On Monday, New York State Police from Orange County requestedd the public’s assistance in locating Lisa Lachover-Merksamer of Warwick. New York State Police from the Monroe barracks described her as being a 57-year-old white woman.

She was previously last seen on Saturday, Sept. 26. Lachover-Merksamer left a note when she left her home on Saturday which stated she was going to Kohl’s in Central Valley and would return home Saturday night around 7 p.m., police say.

She was reported missing to New York State Police on Saturday around 11 p.m. Lachover-Merksamer may be operating NY JFT-8376, a green 2007 Ford 500, according to New York State Police.

On Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., New York State Police announced Lachover-Merksamer was located safe Tuesday night. More details about her condition, or why she went missing haven't been released.