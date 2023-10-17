Middle-Of-The-Night Deliveries Freak Out Hudson Valley Residents

New York residents in the Hudson Valley should be on alert for delivery workers lurking on their doorsteps in the middle of the night.

I was fast asleep in the early hours last Saturday when my security camera alerted me to someone at my front door. Confused as to what was going on, I grabbed my phone and opened the camera to see a bright light shining into the front door. Panicked, I jumped out of bed and got ready to dial 911 as I peeked out of the window. In my driveway was a truck that was still running. Something strange was going on.

Then, I spied a man with a flashlight strapped to his forehead walking away from my home. As he got closer to the truck I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw the Amazon logo on the back of his jacket. I chuckled a bit, got back into bed and then awoke in anger wondering why Amazon was delivering packages to my front door at 4:00 in the morning.

Thanks to the messed up world we all live in now, this is our new reality. Changes at Amazon and the United States Postal Service have made it so we can't even enjoy a peaceful night's sleep anymore.

Amazon customers have come to expect low prices and fast delivery. In order to keep up with demand, the online shopping behemoth has been forced to run deliveries around the clock. In some regions they have 24-hour operations, dropping packages at doors in the middle of the night like Santa Claus.

Residents in the Hudson Valley are not only reporting package deliveries in the middle of the night, but also mailmen delivering their letters late into the evening. Postal workers have been spotted in Hudson Valley cities such as Beacon as late as 9pm delivering mail.

This is the direct result of the U.S. Postal Service closing down several local post offices and moving operations to Newburgh. Some employees have reported longer than usual hours and residents have noticed later and later visits.

So, the next time your security camera goes off in the middle of the night, take a deep breath. Instead of a burglar, it may just be that Foreman Grill you ordered while you were drunk the other night.

