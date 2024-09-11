Three Michigan Men Arrested on Weapons Charges in Putnam County

This past weekend was an eventful yet successful one for law enforcement in Putnam County, after one Carmel Police Officer was responsible for apprehending three (3) Michigan men on illegal weapons charges.

From Traffic Violation to Felony Arrest

Details of the weekend events were detailed by the Carmel Police Department who issued a press release via their official Facebook page. What can be seen in the details provided in the release is that a little bit of dumb luck may have contributed to law enforcements success in this case.

According to the Carmel Police press release, the incident took place on Saturday September 7, 2024 near the Mahopac Plaza Shopping Center on South Lake Boulevard. A vehicle commited what was described as a "traffic violation" when leaving the shopping center which caused the Carmel Police Officer to pursue the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop.

After the vehicle was stopped, the officer began a field investigation which subsequently lead to a search of the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, the on-scene officer discovered not one, not two, not three but four illegal loaded handguns.

In addition, the officer also discovered a single capsule of "dexamphetamine". Dexamphetamine or Dextroamphetamine according to the Mayo Clinic is a stimulant used for the treatment of both attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy (sleep disorder).

Suspects Arrested and Charged

Following the discovery of the illegal weapons and narcotic, all three (3) occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest. The press release did not specify the identities of the three men, it did state that all three were from the state of Michigan. One suspect is a 27-year old from August, Michigan, the second a 30-year old from Bridgman, Michigan and the third a 54-year old from Cement City, Michigan.

All three men were charged with the same felony crimes of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in both the 2nd and 3rd Degree as well as the misdemeanor charge Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Following their arrests, all three Michigan men were arraigned in Carmel Town Court where afterward they were remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility pending further legal proceedings.

The press release concluded with the Carmel Police Department emphasizing their continued work to keep illegal guns and narcotics out of the community while also thanking the public for their support and partnership in keeping the community safe.

