Metro North Is Bringing Back More Peak Trains Next Week

How long has it been since you have taken the train, aka Metro-North into the city (New York City)? About a year or so? You may or may not have known that they greatly reduced the number of trains on all of the lines because let's face it, they just didn't have as many people wanting to use the service, so they cut back.

The good news? As more and more people feel comfortable about traveling, maybe it's because they are vaccinated, maybe it's because they are just tired of being home, they are wanting to take the train again to and from the city. Hello, Yankees games!

So what did Metro-North do? They announced that starting Monday, June 21, 2022, there will be more trains, specifically more peak trains, 24 to be exact for riders on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Lines.

As of this writing, they are still charging you off-peak fares on all of the trains, regardless of when you are heading down or coming back. I would expect that to change shortly, but let's enjoy the off-peak fares while we have them.

Yes, just in case you are wondering, you still need to wear a mask or face covering while once you board the train, and keep it on while you are on board. You do not need to wear the face coverings while you are on the platform waiting to board. Passengers who refuse to wear the face-covering will be asked to leave the train and be subject to a fine.

So, where are you going to go? Will it be down to NYC to go shopping? Go out to dinner or see friends?

