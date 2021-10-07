Meteor Shower Will Peak This Week Over the Hudson Valley
We're getting into that time of year when there's quite a bit happening in the night skies above us. October is one of the best months, as one annual meteor shower will kick off the show, NASA says that the Draconid meteor shower will peak late this week as the Earth passes threw the remains of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. Expect the shower to reach its brightest point Friday evening, October 8. Once again, will we ever get a good view here in the Hudson Valley due to the weather?
The Draconids are considered one of the more minor meteor showers, with usually about ten meteors seen per hour. However, a thin waxing crescent moon will set before nightfall, giving those watching the skies a better chance to see the meteors Friday in the early evening hours, AccuWeather says that during peak shower time, you can spot the meteors at any part of the sky, rather than just focusing on one area. You'll just want to be away from city lights, or any sort of glare that could hinder viewing.
As often the case, clouds can get in the way when trying to view these sort of astronomical events. Hudson Valley Weather is saying that skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy across the area into Friday night, which could greatly affect any stargazing plans. This could vary depending on location, so keep that in mind.
Later this month, the Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak, which are considered "one of the most beautiful showers of the year". The meteor shower will peak in the early hours of Thursday, October 21.