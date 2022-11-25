Fans Share Why They’re Thankful For Metallica

There's never a bad time to offer gratitude for different things in your life, so we figured we should reach out to you, the Metallica Family, to hear why you're thankful for the greatest band in the world.

And of course, when we posed the question on Facebook and Twitter, you responded with some incredible reasons why you love Metallica.

One fan on Instagram sent us a message to tell us why they're thankful for Metallica:

They were my introduction into metal and my first metal concert was a Metallica tribute band.

And another fan commented on Facebook:

Because their music brings back more memories than I can possibly count. I have listened to the first four albums hundreds of times, and I still can't get enough. I like a lot of their later albums, don't get me wrong, but the first four are everything for me. One of my favorite bands of all time.

There were a lot of comments left all over social media and we know you'll keep sharing because, well, there are so many reasons why we're all grateful for Metallica. In the meantime, we've picked out a few of our favorites; you can check them out in the gallery below.

But before you do that, we have to say this: We are grateful for YOU, the Metallica Family. It's not just about the music—it's about the community the music has created and continues to create every single day.

