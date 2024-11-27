Where to Get Mental Health Crisis Help in the Hudson Valley

While the holiday season can be among the happiest times of the year, for many, it can be an extremely troubling season. Whether it's a lack of family around or financial troubles, there are a lot of reasons why the holidays can bring out mental health struggles.

Here's a guide on where you can get help around the Hudson Valley this season.

Mental Health Emergencies and Where to Get Help in the Hudson Valley

Walk-In Locations:

Dutchess County Stabilization Center: Open 24/7, 365 days a year. Located at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie, NY. Can be reached at (845) 486-2849.

Ulster County Behavioral Health Urgent Care: Open 10am-6pm Mon-Fri for in-person help. Located at 368 Broadway Suite 205 in Kingston.

Hotlines:

Talk to Mental Health Professionals ASAP by CALLING 988 or TEXTING 845-485-9700

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1 (800) 273-TALK (8255)

Ulster County Behavioral Health Urgent Care: (888) 750-2266 Option 2

Family of Woodstock 24 Hour Crisis Hotline: Call/Text: (845) 679-2485

More Ulster County resources here.

Places to Get Help with Food and Warmth in the Hudson Valley

Economic strain can feel extra heavy around the holidays. If you need a little extra help finding food, there are a number of great community fridges around the area.

New Paltz Community Fridge: 25 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz

Get our free mobile app

Find a list of Soup Kitchens and Food Pantries here.

Warming Centers in the Hudson Valley

If you're dealing with housing troubles and need a warm place to stay, there are a few options around the area.

Recently, the Ulster County Government shared that the warming center at 2nd Iglesia La Mision Church in Kingston is open for the season:

To find more warming centers in Dutchess and Westchester counties, click here.

Businesses the Hudson Valley Has Welcomed in 2024 Check out some of the great new eateries and watering holes that have come to the Hudson Valley in 2024 so far! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers