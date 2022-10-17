Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site

Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October.

The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."

Clermont State Historic Site in Germantown embraces the haunt and is sharing ghost stories of the historical sites past. On Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th, Clermont will host Legends by Candlelight Ghost Encounters on Halloween weekend.

According to a Facebook post during the candlelit ghost tour guests will hear all new ghost stories, delicious cider donuts and cider in the Visitor's Center, your pick of a spooky stage show or haunting walk and a jack-o-lantern lit walk. The jack-o-lanterns are "hand-carved" by staff and local middle school students.

New York State Parks and Rec explains:

In this annual event visitors will meet a horde of "ghosts" from Clermont's past as they tell their stories of glory, loss, success, and failure. Some ghosts may be scary, some may be funny but all the stories they tell are true! Visitors will begin their night of spooky entertainment enjoying a bonfire with marshmallows, then be whisked off on a walking tour to meet the ghosts of Clermont.

It kind of sounds like the plot of that show Ghosts on CBS right?

Tickets are on sale now, $12 for adults and $5 for children 5-12 years of age. You can get your tickets and reservations, plus more details about the tour by calling Clermont at (518)537-4240.

Old Family Cemeteries in the Hudson Valley These four old family cemeteries are within a few miles of each other in the Town of Lloyd. If you are familiar with the area you have most likely driven by one. My question is have you ever stopped and taken a moment to think about history? Some of the people in these old family plots lived in the Hudson Valley during the 1700s. One thing I do ask is if you do come across an old cemetery please be respectful. These grounds are someone's final resting place they should be treated that way no matter how you find them. Taking anything other than possibly a stone rubbing is unacceptable.

Poughkeepsie, NY Family Turns Front Yard into 'Haunted Graveyard' For Halloween 2022 This Poughkeepsie, NY culdesac has taken a hauntingly fun turn. Where is your favorite Halloween decoration display?