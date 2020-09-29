Maybe We Just Need To Listen to Bob Marley

2020 has been quite a year so far. Not only are we in the middle of a global coronavirus pandemic, but there have been destructive hurricanes and history making fires. And let's not forget about firenados. Oh, and the sharks. I almost forgot about the sharks. Not to mention the economy and so many personal losses for too many people. A bad year, indeed. It hasn't been easy. But I keep telling myself that things will get better. One way or another, they always do.

I came to this conclusion the other day while I was listening to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”. It’s not the first time that this song has made me feel better about the state of things. There have been many times over the years I have found myself singing that every little thing is gonna be alright. Because even when it’s not, it will be again. We have no choice. Somehow we deal with our problems, our losses and the adjustments we have to make. And even though we might be left a little scarred, eventually it’s alright again.

So if you’re feeling a little anxious or isolated right about now, if you don’t know how you’re going to deal with the situation you’re in, keep in mind that it will eventually be alright. We will feel normal again even if it's the so-called new normal. And for a little extra comfort, make sure you listen to Bob Marley.