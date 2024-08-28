Marist Debuts ‘Pancake Conveyor Belt’, Other Crazy Dining Options

A conveyor belt that delivers pancakes directly to students is just one of the insane food offerings that will be hitting Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York this semester.

This year I'll be attending my 30-year reunion at Marist College. While It'll be nice to revisit the campus, I doubt I'll actually recognize any of it. The Poughkeepsie, New York college has undergone a major transformation over the past three decades. Like many other private colleges and universities, Marist has upped its game in an effort to attract new students. Luxury dorm rooms, fancy new buildings and gourmet food options are now the standard.

I remember living in a cinderblock dorm room that resembled a prison cell. Where the campus green is now was a huge parking lot filled with potholes. There were no cafes or food trucks. If we were hungry we trudged over to the cafeteria to wait in line for chicken cutlets that we affectionately called "dirt patties".

New Food Options at Marist College

Of course, all of that has changed and Marist College has been voted as having some of the best campus food in the country. From their partnerships with Rossi's Deli and Halal Shack, plans to open New York's first Saxbys cafe on campus and some innovative menu offerings, living at Marist has never been sweeter.

Now, the college is debuting even more food options for the Fall semester which is making me consider reenrolling as a grad student.

A Taste of Florence on the first floor of Hancock Hall has been transformed into a new retail spot. Hudson at Handcock is being touted as a "100% Made-Without-Gluten Retail Shop" offering wraps, salads, bowls and gluten-free pastries.

Marist Dining Hall Upgrades

Over at the main dining hall, a new brunch and "omelet service" will now be offered on the weekends including a build-your-own waffle station and a pancake conveyor belt. I'm not quite sure what a pancake conveyor belt is, but I can't help but imagine an endless line of pancakes rolling straight into my mouth.

The dining hall will also debut a "pasta toss station" with customizable pasta dishes with different sauces and toppings. There will also be a new allergen-free section, and a flattop station with gyros and Hibachi-style meals.

Students will also be invited to submit their own Spotify playlists that could be chosen to play during meals.

Even More Dining Options at Marist College

With all of these different options, I can't understand anyone not finding something they want to eat on campus. But those who are looking to order out can take advantage of the campus' Grubhub Food Lockers.

The smart lockers are located at two different spots on campus. Individual QR codes unlock the sanitary cubbies, allowing for a safe and easy pickup.

Those who remember powering up for a study session with ramen noodles could be forgiven for feeling a little jealous at all of the perks college students are enjoying nowadays. But keep in mind that first-year Marist students are now paying $70,855 in tuition, room and board. For that price, I'd want a pancake conveyor belt too.

