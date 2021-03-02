Yes, we've heard the phrase "in like a lion, out like a lamb" when pertaining to March, but trust us there are no rock star "lambs" having birthdays in the month of March. A stellar bunch of rock and metal musicians call the third month of the year their birth month.

It starts off with a trio of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musicians as Jon Bon Jovi, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted and Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante all add another candle to their respective cakes. And the month closes with AC/DC's Angus Young celebrating a birthday. So forget about "going out like a lamb." He'll be duckwalking his way into April.

March also gave us two immense talents gone too soon in Vinnie Paul and Chester Bennington. See which other rock stars are celebrating birthdays in the month of March in the gallery below.

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in March