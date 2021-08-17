Many in New York Can Now Get 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose

A third vaccine dose will likely be recommended to all New Yorkers this week. But starting today a large number in New York can get their booster shot.

On Monday, reports leaked stating President Biden plans to recommend a third vaccine dose for all, as soon as this week. The booster shot would be needed eight months after being fully vaccinated.

Officials say the booster shot will help with the highly contagious delta variant. Also on Monday, Gov. Cuomo approved a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for many New Yorkers.

Cuomo announced the New York Department of Health has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems, following the CDC's recommendation last week.

"While we have made tremendous progress in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, this pandemic is far from over and more must be done. The data and science tell us that getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible is the best way to keep people safe, prevent further mutations, and enable us to resume our daily routines," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series, effective immediately.

The CDC is currently recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose, including people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Received an organ transplant and are taking medications to suppress the immune system;

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, cancer chemotherapy that causes severe immunosuppression, or other medications that may suppress your immune response.

