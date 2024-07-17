Walmart's current slogan is save money, live better. One New York sate man allegedly decided to take the live better part into his own hands so to speak. Police say the self-serving suspect was arrested recently inside the retail store and is now facing charges, including public exposure.

The New York State Police says that they were contacted about the matter due to the suspect currently being on parole. Officials say that NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation also provided an assist with the investigation.

According to the website of Dupée & Monroe P.C. Attorneys at Law, it is a violation in New York state for someone to appear in a public place with their “private or intimate parts . . . unclothed or exposed. The law firm says that lewdness is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $500 fine, and probation.

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Masturbating in Walmart

The New York State Police said in a press release, that on July 15, troopers arrested a 45-year-old man from for public lewdness-exposing private parts in public, public display of sexual material, and disorderly conduct.

State Police say that troopers responded to Walmart in the town of Lockport for a male viewing inappropriate videos and masturbating in the electronic department.

An investigation determined that the suspect was using a display phone in the electronics department to view pornographic material and masturbating while sitting in an electronic scooter.

The suspect was arrested, transported for processing, and is due back in court in August.

