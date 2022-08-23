This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list.

However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a physical altercation got way out of control. Police say the night ended with the suspect using a sledgehammer to someone's vehicle.

Some in Friendship Are Not So Friendly

WVIB reports that the 34-year-old suspect got into a physical altercation with other residents in the home in Friendship, NY. Police say the fight involved multiple people, though they did not say what the fight was over. Police go on to say that the unfriendly suspect grabbed a gun and began shooting in the general direction of the other people involved. it was sometime at this point, when offcials say the suspect took the sledgehammer to the parked vehicle, leading to damage to the property.

WVIB says he is now facing multiple charges.

The town of Friendship is located in Allegheny County, and has a population of a little over 2,000, according to the 2010 Census.

Have You Heard of This Place?

A few weeks ago, we asked listeners about some of the towns and hamlets in New York state with the strangest names. We received a number of responses, including several locations we had never heard of. These are truly some areas where if you were to blink, you'll miss them. This is just one of them.

It's Called...What?

Greene County residents pointed us in the direction of an area named Gayhead. After looking up the location through Google, details were rather scarce. According to Hometown Locater, Gayhead is actually a part of the Town of Cairo (Mapquest lists it as a part of Freehold, NY). Roadside Thoughts says that there are no websites dedicated to the area of Gayhead, instead posting a link to the Greene County Chamber of Commerce.

This Google Maps satellite image shows this area north of Cairo, where Gayhead Earlton Road and the Schohairie Turnpike cross. Aside from the roads, you can see just a few houses and other structures.

Aside from that, there are not many details at all. Anyone here ever been to Gayhead?

This is not to be confused with Gayhead Schools is Hopewell Junction, or Gayhead Pond in the same vicinity.