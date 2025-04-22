An unfortunate scene unfolded at a golf course over the weekend, according to officials.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate a case involving a deceased person who was found on the golf course. Officials report that they were called to the area in New York state early Saturday morning, over an unresponsive individual.

Man Found Dead On Golf Course in New York State

The Democrat & Chronicle says that a 55-year-old man died on a golf course in western New York state Saturday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the area around 6:20 AM, at the Blue Heron Hills Country Club in Macedon, New York. WHEC reports that the man was found unresponsive, and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The matter is still under investigation, according to both local law enforcement and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have identified the deceased man as 55-year-old Alan Rainbow.

