Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges in Lower Hudson Valley

A man was arrested after he allegedly pulled out a knife on police during a traffic stop on I-87.

On Tuesday, August 11, around 3 a.m., troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped a 2006 Cadillac Deville in the town of Ramapo for an alleged vehicle and traffic law violation on Interstate 87.

Four individuals were inside the vehicle, and one of them was reportedly holding a plastic bag filled with an unknown white substance which was later identified as crack cocaine.

Daniel Jones, 49, of Saratoga Springs was asked to exit the vehicle, but the man allegedly grabbed an open switchblade knife and was told multiple times by police to drop it.

He eventually got out of the vehicle, but police say a brief pursuit began when he tried to flee the scene. Jones was taken into custody after a pursuit.

Jones was found to be in possession of 14 grams of Methamphetamine and 2.4 grams of crack cocaine, police say. During a search of the vehicle, troopers say they found additional crack-cocaine.

The 49-year old man was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, felonies, criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, misdemeanors.

Jone was remanded to Rockland County Jail.

A 43-year-old from Gansevoort was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor while the driver a 29-year-old Andrew Rocco was issued vehicle and traffic law tickets and released.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Orangetown Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.