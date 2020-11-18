Making Your Kids Feel Safe During a Pandemic

With the pandemic continuing as we approach the holidays and the end of the year, you can only say to your kids "everything will be okay" so many times, before you start thinking, "maybe I'm just full of it".

As a parent, it is getting much harder to keep telling the kids that it's all going to be alright, and things will get better soon because let's be honest, things are not getting better. Don't go here, wear a mask, sanitize your hands, no sleepovers, keep your distance. Ugh, it's exhausting typing it.

We try to keep our children's minds at ease, even though we have no idea what to expect or when things will get better. But, I feel bad for them, stuck home most of the time, can't hang with their friends and do kid things like birthday parties and sleep-overs.

Even though we do our best to make things seem like they're normal, it has to be hard on these kids. I'm sure by this point they're used to it, but it still sucks. In my house, we try to do all different kinds of fun activities to make sure the kids are having fun and not spending all their time on YouTube.

Don't let your kids see you getting frustrated with everything going on, even though it's tough sometimes. Put on that smile and try to stay positive, and think about all the extra quality time you're getting with the kiddos. Fill your kids with positivity, while still trying to explain to them what's happening in the world in terms they can understand.

2020 may be an awful year for most, but just remember, the pandemic will still be here in 2021. Yippie!