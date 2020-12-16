Make It Stop! What’s the Worst Christmas or Holiday Song Ever?

We're pretty much bombarded from early November (maybe nowadays like late October) till the end of the year with a non stop wall of Christmas sound, which is destined to drive you completely insane after a while. But it's all part of the season, right? It's a time of giving, they say. A time for family and goodwill.

But as most of us know, Christmas music is kind of like eggnog. It can be enjoyed in limited doses, but too much and it'll make you so horribly sick. You'll never want to be around it ever again. So with that, we give you the 15 worst Christmas songs of all time, according to Buzzfeed. At least one of these songs is going to cause you to snap. Of course, these online lists are so subjective. The list here appears to be some of the more recent Christmas hits (or misses).

How about some of the all time worst classics that you hear every year? After all, they pretty much wheel Mariah Carey out from wherever she's hiding by late November every year, and start playing that god damn All I Want for Xmas song every other hour. Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime is another droning dud that feels like it's never going to end. Funny how the very same man who once wrote classics like Helter Skelter, Yesterday, Let It Be, and Hey Jude gave us this mountain-sized, keyboard laden pile of Yuletide s***. Dude, what happened?

But then there's some songs that draw heat that are either too silly or harmless to really take that seriously. Grandma Got Ran over By A Reindeer? I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa? Alvin and the Chipmunks? Then, you have an apparent lack of appreciation for non English speaking cultures trying to celebrate Christmas. Feliz Navidad? Trust us, we've heard worse.

What's you pick for worst of all time?