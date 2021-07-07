Major Change Announced For All New York Drivers

A new law has gone into effect that impacts many drivers across New York State.

Last Tuesday, the New York State Driver's License Suspension Reform Act became official.

"Limits the grounds for the suspension of a driver's license; provides for additional notification when a person is required to make an appearance; requires income based payment plans to be available for fines, fees and mandatory surcharges incurred as a result of a violation of the vehicle and traffic law and makes conforming changes," a summary for the bill states.

The act means state officials can no longer suspend a driver's license if they cannot afford to pay a traffic fine. The new law allows hundreds of thousands of New York State residents to regain their driver's license, Fines & Fees Justice Center reports.

The bill also means New Yorkers can sign up for a payment plan to help pay off traffic tickets and entering a payment plan will lift a driver's license suspension for not answer or appearing in court to fight a traffic ticket.

