Take a look at behind-the-scenes where two well-known actors joked with each other in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission reposted a video from Michael Rapaport where he hilariously trolls Michael Cera.

In the video, which you can see below, Rapaport continues to call Cera "McLovin" from Superbad and Napoleon Dynomite. Cera did star in Superbad, but he did not play the role of "McLovin" nor did he play the role of Napoleon Dynomite.

"Awesome man. Superbad is one of my favorite movies. Yo, McLovin, you killed it in Superbad. McLovin in the house! Yo, do you know what else is good? You did Napoleon Dynamite? Yeah, that was good too, man," Rapaport says to Cera. "That's my guy here! McLovin! What up!"

The Hudson Valley Film Commission did not say exactly where in the Hudson Valley this behind-the-scenes look took place but did report it happened "somewhere" in Dutchess County.

Rapaport and Cera are working on Amy Schumer's new Hulu series Life & Beth. Filming was reported mostly in the Dutchess County area in Staatsburg and Red Hook.

Take a look at the video below. We do warn, the video does contain some curse words.

