Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be Prerecorded Without Crowd

The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will look very different this year. The coronavirus pandemic has wounded yet another New York annual tradition.

It may be hard to believe but we're approaching over a half a year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic. Can we really be shocked by any event altering, postponing or even cancelling by this point? Back in March many of us thought that this might all be over within six months but we're being constantly reminded that the pandemic is here to stay for what seems to be like a very long time.

Though it isn't cancelled, one of New York City's largest annual events will look very different this year on television.

According to NBC News, it was just announced that the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will not happen in the typical fashion that we're accustomed to this year. The parade has decided to draw inspiration from the success of their Fourth of July show. According to NBC, the parade route will be much smaller and will limit its participants by over 70% from previous years to make sure that all participants practice proper social distance protocols.

The show will also contain small prerecorded events and will begin taping two days ahead of the scheduled air date of November 26.