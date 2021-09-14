Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Happening with COVID Protocols

One of New York's biggest holiday traditions is making comeback.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back on the streets and open for people to watch in person but it is going to look a little different again. That come come as a shocker to anyone, can it?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a favorite holiday tradition for many New Yorkers. Many people in the Hudson Valley turn on the parade on the Thursday morning. Others rush out early to see the massive parade up close and personal.

What does a parade look like exactly in the middle of pandemic where up close and personal may not be everyone's favorite thing? It's going to look a lot different just like last year but at least it is happening in person.

NBC New York reported that after last year's virtual event, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade promises high flying balloons and will allow spectators. However, protocols to protect people from COVID-19 will be in place.

Apparently all people participating in the event will need to be vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test the day of the event.

The event will be televised and will begin at 9am.

Will you be going to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year now that it is back in person. Will you watch it on television? Is watching a tradition in your house?

After the big parade on Thanksgiving comes the party on New Year's Eve. Will you be attending that one as well?