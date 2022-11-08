Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location

A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States.

The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.

The property known as Old Stone Farm was formerly the site of a secret hotel before being sold in 2019. The mysterious Dutchess Hotel was a 10-room inn and spa that quietly hosted the rich and famous just outside of Rhinebeck. With no signs on the road and a mysterious website that contained absolutely no information aside from a contact form, the local inn became a destination for high-profile visitors who wished to remain anonymous.

Three years ago the property was purchased by a celebrity couple. Chid Liberty, the CEO of Liberty & Justice and his model wife, Georgie Badiel Liberty purchased Old Stone Farm for $8.5 million. After closing the deal, the couple says they started receiving offers on the property.

Liberty says that even though the farm was off the market the phone kept ringing with prospective buyers. After continuing to decline the offers, the entrepreneur said they named a "ridiculous price" that they just couldn't say no to. The farm was just sold on Friday for a reported $13.75 million, over $5 million over what the couple paid for the farm just a few years ago.

The property is said to now be owned by Six Senses, who will create a luxury resort in the Hudson Valley. The New York Post reached out to the company for more information but was told that the project has not been officially announced, so Six Senses refused to comment any further.

The luxury resort's website shows a portfolio of high-end hotels, inns and spas with stunning architecture. If these breathtaking properties are a model for what the company is planning in the Hudson Valley, the farm is bound to become a major tourist destination for the rich and famous.

Six Senses certainly won't be the first luxury retreat in the region. Mirabeau Inn and Spa opened up in Rhinebeck in 2019 and has become a favorite gathering place for celebrities, including Savannah Guthrie who reserved the entire property for a huge 50th birthday bash. Mirabeau is currently planning another luxury resort at the abandoned Hudson Valley sanitorium in Beacon.

