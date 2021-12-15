The Hudson Valley once again came together for a wonderful cause, and with the community's generosity, more than 700 coats were collected for the Newburgh Armory’s Annual Coat Drive.

Drop off locations at Billy Joe's Ribworks and Newburgh Brewing company were quite popular over the past month or so, as a total of 740 coats were collected during the drive, breaking the goal set out by event organizers and partners.

Distribution of coats, organized by the Newburgh Armory, happened on Thursday December 16th, and as of around 1:30pm, all 740 coats had been accounted for. Special thanks to the Newburgh Free Academy's Boys Swim Team who volunteered last weekend to organize the 700+ coat donations ahead of distribution.

Another incredible community effort and cause that directly benefits those in our local neighborhoods. Cheers.

Coat Drive Nets 700+ Donations In Newburgh

Best Hudson Valley Winter Destinations