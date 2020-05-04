Lower Hudson Valley Nurse Documented Fatal Fight With COVID-19

A nurse living in the Lower Hudson Valley who died from COVID-19 documented her battle on video as her health quickly deteriorated.

Pamela Orlando of New City died from COVID-19 at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J. at the age of 56.

Orlando worked as a nurse in hospitals in the Hudson Valley for over 30 years. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where she served as the Head of Dialysis, and Valley Hospital in New Jersey. In 2019 she received the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Valley Hospital.

Orlando's son Reid begged her to mom to not go into work and believes she got COVID-19 while treating others with the virus.

"Every day, hundreds of thousands of nurses and doctors help patients who have succumbed to the firm grip of this virus, while putting their own health at risk. My mother was one of them," Reid previously said in a fundraiser to help raise money for PPE equipment.

The frontline hero and single mother started to record videos of herself after she was diagnosed with the virus. In her first video, she had a fever, on day two she felt awful and by day three she was in the hospital.

On day five she had trouble speaking and started to think she might not survive.

"I feel horrible," she said while coughing in a video shared by CBS This Morning. "Like so bad, like almost like I'm not going to make it."

Later that day, she had trouble speaking. She continued to post videos but couldn't speak.

"She was trying to log every day the sickness to show whoever would watch it how this virus can progress," Reid told CBS.

Orlando died on April 16. A GoFundMe for her family has raised nearly $80,000.

You can see her segment on CBS News below: