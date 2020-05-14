Lower Hudson Valley Nurse Dies From COVID-19

A mother and nurse died from coronavirus just days before Mother's Day. The Hudson Valley is stepping up to help her family.

On Friday, Kelly Mazzarella died from COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe.

"Last year, Kelly began fighting a battle against an invisible illness. Twice, she developed sepsis. She was eventually diagnosed with lupus. Because of this, she has been in and out of work since October. A few weeks ago, Kelly began having other symptoms. Eventually, she was diagnosed with COVID. After bravely fighting the myriad of symptoms, she lost her battle," Nicole Maursky who organized the fundraiser said.

Mazzarella of Pearl River was a clinical nurse manager at The Beale Wound Treatment & Hyperbaric Center at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. It's believed she contracted COVID-19 while treating others with the virus. She previously worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, according to her Facebook.

She leaves behind her husband and two young daughters. A GoFundMe was started to help her family.

"Kelly's family needs our help. They have been surviving without her income for months. Hospital bills will be pouring in imminently. Her two daughters have years of sports, dance, events, proms, and college in front of them," Maursky said.

As of this writing, nearly $44,000 has been raised.