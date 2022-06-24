Lower Hudson Valley Cop Sexually Assaulted Woman On Duty

A Hudson Valley police officer is heading to prison for using his job to sexually assault a local woman.

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that former Peekskill Police Officer Michael Agovino was sentenced to seven years in state prison for sexually abusing a woman on multiple occasions while he was on duty.

The sexual abuse happened between 2019 and 2020.

"I had to move out of my home and start over because it wasn’t a home anymore. Your actions took me from my hometown where I came from after 49 years. I was even pulling out my own hair and at

one point, I even thought about taking my own life. This is about what you did... You took advantage of my...fear of your position," the victim said in a statement read to the court.

Rockland County Man Sexually Abused Woman While Serving as Peekskill, New York Police Officer

Westchester County District Attorney Westchester County District Attorney loading...

Agovino, 36, of Orangetown, previously pleaded guilty in March to three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, Stalking in the First Degree as a Sexually Motivated Felony, and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, all felonies. He also pled guilty to four counts of Official Misconduct, three counts of Coercion in the Third Degree, and two counts of Forcible Touching, all misdemeanors.

Westchester County District Attorney 'Disappointed' With Sentence

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office was pushing for a 15-year prison sentence.

Westchester County District Attorney Westchester County District Attorney loading...

"Michael Agovino egregiously violated the trust of the Peekskill community, grossly abused his position of authority as a police officer, and violated his oath of office. While we are disappointed that the Court’s sentence did not meet our recommendation, Michael Agovino is going to prison,” DA Rocah added. “We hope this case sends a message that no one is above the law," Rocah said.

Get our free mobile app

Westchester County, New York Cop Sexually Abused Peekskill Woman

Close-up of gun and handcuffs with evidence bag beside them Stockbyte loading...

With his guilty plea, Agovino admitted that on two occasions in July 2019, while on duty as a police officer and under the guise of working on an investigation, he unlawfully entered the victim’s Peekskill home. During the first visit, Agovino demanded the victim remove all of her clothing and then sexually abused her.

During the second visit, Agovino returned to the home, told the woman she would be arrested if she didn't take off her clothes and perform a sex act on him, and again sexually abused her.

Over the next five months, on three separate occasions, while on duty, Agovino unlawfully entered, or attempted to enter, the victim’s home for his own sexual gratification at the expense of the victim, and in one instance sexually abused her again.

In Jan. 2020, the woman recorded her interaction with the Peekskill police officer and gave the recording to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

“Several components came together in this case leading to justice for the victim and accountability for the defendant. First and foremost, the extremely brave victim fought to hold her abuser accountable by coming forward after being abused. Second, from the outset of this investigation, the Peekskill Police Department worked in partnership with this office on behalf of the victim. And, as always, we had a remarkable team of prosecutors, investigators and victim aides who worked tirelessly during the past two-and-a-half years to ensure that this victim was supported, and the defendant was held accountable,” Rocah stated.

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]