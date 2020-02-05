Love Your Heart Day in Ellenville

The month of February is all about love. And it's also Heart Month. Two very important things in life. You can celebrate both next week in Ellenville. Join Ellenville Regional Hospital for Love Your Heart Day on Friday, Feb. 14, from 11AM - 1PM in the Ellenville Senior Housing Community Room.

Make sure to bring your questions. The afternoon will include free lunch and health screenings, raffles and prizes, and a round table discussion with Sandeep Joshi, MD, The Hudson Valley Heart Center, Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Nuclear Cardiology, Echocardiography and Internal Medicine, Theresa Aversano, MSPT, Director of Physical Medicine and Rehab and Brittany Reitano, Nutritionist , Ellenville Regional Rural Health. It's going to be educational and helpful, and it's a great way to kick off Valentine's Day.

To find out more about Love Your Heart Day on Feb. 14 in Ellenville or to RSVP, check out the event facebook page or call (845) 647-6400 ext 209.

