If you lost something at the New York State Fair, we have a good idea where it may be.

A huge collection of phones, wallets, backpacks, watches, sweatshirts, keys and sunglasses are among a huge pile of items that were discovered at this year's New York State Fair.

During the 13 days of the fair, 926,000 people made their way through the front gates. Attendance was up from last year by over 50,000 people, making this one of the busiest years since COVID. Out of all the people who entered the fair, many left without everything they came in with, and we're not talking about cash.

Lost Items From the New York State Fair Left Unclaimed

The New York State Police released a photo of just some of the items that were left behind at this year's state fair. While it's understandable to forget about a sweatshirt or sunglasses, it's pretty mindboggling to see the number of expensive phones, wallets and keys that are still unclaimed.

It's unclear exactly where these items were found, but it's hard to imagine that the owners of these items didn't realize they were missing. The collection of car keys alone has us wondering how all of these people ever got home from the fair at all.

How to Claim Lost Items from the New York State Fair

Aside from a Philadelphia Eagles hat, which has no place at the New York State Fair, most of the items look to be in good condition and are most likely missed by their owners.

All lost items are being held by the New York State Police at their North Syracuse barracks. To claim them, owners must call the police to schedule a pickup time at (315) 366-6000. Before having your item returned, claimants will need to provide a detailed description of the item, show proof of ownership and present identification.

