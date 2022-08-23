Looking For Bigfoot? Head to the Sasquatch Calling Festival in Whitehall, NY

Bigfoot will be swarming a small town just outside of the Hudson Valley this September.

We're no strangers to reports of Bigfoot sightings in the mid-Hudson region. In fact, New York is generally a hot spot for Bigfoot activity. Here in the Hudson Valley, there is even a research group dedicated to sightings and evidence.

Gayle Beaty and The Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley are braver than most and will investigate footprints, sounds, and even alleged sightings.

With that being said, there's an event this September for all Bigfoot enthusiasts and believers in Whitehall, New York. A quick 3 hour trip outside the Hudson Valley will bring you to the Bigfoot capital of New York State and the Sasquatch Calling Festival.

On September 26th at Riverside Park in Whitehall, New York there will be a handful of Sasquatch-themed events and speakers from 11 am until 6 pm. Guests will be treated to speakers indulging in local evidence, The Future of Sasquatch a Q & A and of course the main event...a Sasquatch Calling Contest.

What Does Sasquatch Sound Like?

I'm no expert, but from what I've read and heard...Bigfoot/Sasquash kind of sounds like Chewbacca.

Hudson Valley Bigfoot Sightings

The last Bigfoot encounter we've heard of was out of Orange County, New York. A local farmer reported loud noises, large bails of hay moving and their horses' hair being braided.

We also recently came across of a Google file of several Bigfoot sightings across New York State since the 60s. 31 of them being in the Hudson Valley. You can read more on those stories below.

The Sasquash Calling Festival and Contest is a free all-day event.

31 Reported Bigfoot Sightings in The Hudson Valley Since 1962 A list of sightings dates back to 1962 with a reported sighting in Maybrook, NY where they nicknamed the Bigfoot "Turkey Monster."

10 Extraordinary Reports of CT Bigfoot Encounters The Bigfoot Field Research Organization is a legit group that takes the business of Bigfoot very seriously, so if you have had an encounter with a Bigfoot, you should not hesitate to reach out to them. When you think about Bigfoot, and I do a lot, Connecticut is one of the last places that comes to mind but there are far more eyewitness accounts than you might imagine. These are 10 of the most extraordinary Bigfoot sightings in the Nutmeg State.

