Look Up! A Cinco de Mayo Meteor Shower is On the Way

First we had the Lyrids, now the Eta Aquarids have arrived. Another meteor shower is on the way and is expected to peak in the early hours of Tuesday, May 5. If you want to start the Cinco de Mayo celebrating a little early, then now's your chance. But will see here in the Hudson Valley?

This meteor shower has a familiar source of origin. CBS says that the Eta Aquarids meteor shower will bring about 30 or so meteors per hour, as Earth passes through the debris from Halley's Comet.

People in the Southern Hemisphere will have a better chance seeing the display, though the Northern Hemisphere will get a good glimpse as well.

There are a few factors that might hinder viewing here in the Hudson Valley. First, we are very close to a full moon, and that will prevent the dimmer meteors from being seen. Also, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Once again, we can never catch a break when it comes to celestial events like this.

