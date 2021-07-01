While you're exploring the Catskills this summer, check out this new hard cidery.

Last year, so many local businesses had to close their doors for good because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's always disheartening to learn local business is struggling. But as we appear to be getting out of the pandemic, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. One of the biggest signs of that light is the number of new businesses opening in the area. And now, another new business has just been announced.

Check out pictures below of the new hard cidery that just opened in the Catskills.

Look Inside the New 'Holistic' Hard Cidery and Tasting Room in the Catskills Add this new spot to your list of "must go" places. It would also be the perfect location for a Hudson Valley Wedding.