Look Inside a $14M Carnegie Castle for Sale in Dutchess County

If you're in the market for some real estate, this massive mansion could be of interest.

Everyone keeps talking about prices going up in the housing market. So if you want to see what a multi-million dollar home looks like, I can help you out. In Millbrook of Dutchess County, there is a literal castle for sale called Migdale Castle. According to Realtor.com, this castle was originally built for Andre Carnegie's daughter in 1927.

The castle is abought 34,500 square feet, according to the listing. The main house has four floors, in addition to a gatehouse and a staff house. There are multiple gardens, ponds, a chicken coop, equestrian property, tennis court, golf simulation, movie theater, wine cellar, and fully equipped gym all overlooking five acres.

Take a look for yourself at the straight-up opulence in this home. Try to distract yourself from any stress right now and be thrilled you don't have to pay to heat this place.

