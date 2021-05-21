Longtime Hudson Valley Educator Killed

A longtime Hudson Valley educator was killed when her car was hit head-on by a utility truck.

On Thursday, detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 209 in Stone Ridge.

Deputies responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident on Route 209 (Main Street) in the Town of Marbletown on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police determined 45-year-old Annamarie Reda of High Falls was traveling north Route 209 in a 2016 Ford Fusion when her vehicle was struck head on by a 2019 Chevrolet utility truck.

The utility truck was traveling south on Route 209 when the 52-year-old male operator appeared to have suffered a medical event causing the truck to steer into the oncoming lane.

Reda suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Reda was a longtime resident of High Falls.

She graduated from Rondout Valley High School in 1994 and has worked for the ARC/Brookside School in Cottekill as a teacher's aide for 15 years, according to her obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christopher Haven.

The driver and passenger of the utility truck were transported to the Health Alliance Hospital- Broadway Campus with minor injuries. At this time there appears to be no criminality involved with this accident and the investigation remains open, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

