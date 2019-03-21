Yeah, this probably wasn't the best idea.

Mid Hudson News is reporting that a 29 year-old Chester woman allegedly hopped into a marked police vehicle and lead officials on a multi-town chase early Tuesday morning.

Perhaps she didn't realize police cruisers are equipped with a GPS to prevent such a thing from happening?

The whole getaway started with a call to the EconoLodge on Route 32 in New Windsor with a complaint for disorderly adults, according to MH News. While officers were distracted with the investigation, the woman allegedly made her move and took off in one of the cruisers for her own little sightseeing excursion.

From there she'd lead police through New Windsor, the Town of Newburgh, and finally into Plattekill, where the chase ended near Route 32. Police caught up, with the help of the GPS unit, and made the arrest.

Mid Hudson News says the woman has been charged with with grand larceny and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

