Local Rescue Squad Will Teach CPR Classes in New Paltz

It seems like everywhere you turn these days you hear about people needing help in the form of CPR. Obviously, the topic has been in the news. Last year it was the issue surrounding Damar Hamlin and his heart attack on the field. Just this week, Lebron James' son Bronny experienced a heart attack while training for Basketball season.

With the increased awareness surrounding these incidents, it has become apparent what might not be getting through clearly is that we should all know what to do if someone needs help and CPR could make a difference.

Learn CPR with a Rescue Squad in New Paltz, New York

Luckily for those of us who want to learn CPR a local ambulance squad has put together CPR training classes. New Paltz Rescue Squad plans to offer CPR classes on the third Sunday and second Tuesday of every month.

Classes begin August 20th and last about 3 hours 1 PM to 4 PM. There is a cost for the class but it is so worth the money. The regular rate is $75 and the Student rate is $65 with a valid ID. The New Paltz Rescue Squad would is ready to teach you CPR and is asking that you pre-register.

The New Paltz Rescue Squad is located at 74 North Putt Corners Road. They can be reached at (845) 255-1719. or through email at education@newpaltzrescue.org. If this sounds like something you want to learn Click Here for the class registration form. Even if you have already taken a CPR course a refresher class can only help.

