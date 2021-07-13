Local IHOP’s Offering a Crazy Deal on Pancakes For Their Anniversary

Local IHOP locations are celebrating a milestone and they're hooking you up with fat stacks... pancakes.

Do you frequently hit up your local IHOP or breakfast. Maybe you're a regular who stops in every week. Maybe you've only eaten there once or twice. Maybe you've never been to one at all. IHOP is having a special birthday for themselves and they are giving you a reason to stop in today.

Whether it's the morning after a booze filled night of partying or sitting at the breakfast table at your grandma's house, who doesn't love a good pancake? A delicious pancake has the ability to take you to a good place.

What's better than a pancake from the professionals? How about a pancake that is made by the pros and costs less than $1? I'm glad I have your attention now.

According to Delish, IHOP is celebrating their 63rd birthday. They opened on July 13, 1958. IHOP is letting customers come in and take advantage and purchase a short stack of pancakes for only 58 cents.

The deal started at 7AM this morning and will run until 7PM tonight.

There are several IHOP locations in the Hudson Valley. There are restaurants in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Spring Valley, Middletown, Monroe and West Nyack.

According staff at the Poughkeepsie and Newburgh locations, they are participating but it is dine in only and the deal should be active at most if not all restaurants but it never hurts to call ahead and confirm they are participating.