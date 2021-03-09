Local Humane Society in Need of Community Help

We’ve heard the saying, “In a world where we can be anything, be kind”. This quote lives on in my head and puts things into perspective. Have you ever had a bad day and the random act of a stranger turned things around for the better? I know that I have experienced this.

Not only should we have compassion for each other but always for our furry friends. I have such a huge space in my heart for animals and especially shelter pets. Animal shelters and humane societies do so much for these beautiful creatures but at times, they may need our help as well.

I used to volunteer with a local humane society, so I know firsthand how important it is to give back to the community and those in need. If you cannot afford to make a monetary donation, try donating a bag of food or cleaning supplies. If you are unable to donate that, consider giving your time to those in need. You could help by being present with the animals, cleaning the space and or walking the dogs. Any little bit of kindness can help.

A local humane society is need of assistance. The Humane Society of Walden stated how their kennels need updating for these loving pups. They take pride in keeping their shelter safe and healthy for the wellbeing of the shelter animals.

The Humane Society of Walden is looking for someone who is skilled in plumbing, fencing, concrete, and flooring.

If this person or people could find it in their hearts to donate their time and skills, it would be much appreciated. They are in hopes of giving these shelter pups the great life they deserve in comfort and love.

To contact the Humane Society of Walden, be sure to follow the instructions below.

Happy helping! 😊

2489 Albany Post Rd, Walden, NY 12586

Phone: (845) 778-5115

https://waldenhumane.org/

Facebook: Humane Society of Walden NY

